Marriage licenses
Michael Joshaway Buckhanan, 22, and Amber Joyce Freelove, 34, both of Antlers.
Zachary Tyler Windrix, 21, and Megan Nicole Ballard, 21, both of Muskogee.
Matthew Lee Carlin, 46, and Neva Janell Allen, 46, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Carl Thomas Fowler, et al. vs. Lisa Marie Fowler, April 5.
Jordan DeAnn Hughes, et al. vs. Kyle Seth Keith, April 6.
Dewayne Clyde Shiew vs. Michael Wayne Smith, April 5.
Sheila Harris vs. Jimmy Joe Harris, April 7.
Civil suits
Arvest Bank vs. Jack E. Highers, petition for judgment, $3,256.34.
Genesis Recovery Services, Inc. vs.:
• Verrita Fredericks, petition for judgment, $3,679.72.
• Brian Kent Fairchilds, petition for judgment, $3,384.88.
U.S. Bank National Association, et al., Amanda Setters, et at., foreclosure.
Jennifer Tighe vs. Paige King, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Timothy Earl Wood, et al. vs. Ernest Leroy Kazmir, et al., application for court approval of settlement.
Small claims
Darrell Dever vs. Daniel Hicks, $2,080, April 1.
Initial appearances
ALLEN, Bobby Scott. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; battery/assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 4.
DAWSON, Boone Tyler. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 4.
YOUNGMEN, Jarrad Michael. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 4.
Dismissals
COLEMAN, Curtis David Allen. First-degree burglary; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
COMBS, Curtis Lee. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; public intoxication. Lack of jurisdiction.
MEDINA, Manuel Delgado. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. No complaining witness.
POLLOCK, Jenna Rae. Child neglect. Best interest of justice.
TAYLOR, Elijah Dewayne. Attempted first-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
WARD, Jesse Bernard. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. No complaining witness.
WARNER, Dorcas Renee. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No witness.
Revocation
VAUGHN, Joshua Davis. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance — second and subsequent; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $300. Hearing March 28.
Sentencings
OLLERDISSE, Bobby Gene. Threaten to perform act of violence. Six months suspended. Fined $125.
PUCKETT, Delonn Malik. Robbery with a weapon. 10 years in prison, with time served. Fined $500.
WILLINGHAM, Starla. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting an officer. No complaining witness.
DUI arrests
COLEY, Eric Dewayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
DOWNING, Sharla K. Driving under the influence of alcohol; domestic assault and battery; protective order violation. County arrest.
HAMM, Carlos D. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
MEEDER, Jesse Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol; distributes, dispenses, transports a controlled dangerous substance or solicits the use of a person less than 18 years of age to cultivate, distribute or dispense a controlled dangerous substance. City arrest.
THOMPSON, Nicholas Ryan. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; resisting arrest; possess marijuana; transport open container of beer; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act. City arrest.
