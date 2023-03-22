Muskogee County District Court 03.21.23

Initial appearances
GOBER, Charles Wesley. Attempted first-degree burglary; tampering with utilities. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 4.
McDONALD Jr., Billy Joe. Attempted first-degree burglary; tampering with utilities. Bond same. Sounding docket March 31.
SIEDLIK, Matic Lee. Act of terrorism. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket April 4.
Dismissals
BOULWARE Jr., Russell Owen. First-degree burglary. Failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
KENNEDY, Madison. Child Abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
NAIL, Julie A. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
OWENS, Gregory aka OWENS, Greg aka GREGORY Jr., Mitchell aka MITCHELL Jr., Gregory aka OWENS, Gregg. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; unsafe lane use. Failure of prosecuting witness to cooperate.
PAYTON, Ritchie Bryan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Best interest of justice.
ZUNIGA, Michael Ray. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possess firearms after conviction or during probation. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
LEWIS, Kevin Charles. Failure to register as sex offender. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 27.
