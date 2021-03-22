Muskogee County District Court 03.22.21

Marriage licenses
Cody Tyler Jenkins, 25, and Brittany Rae Beaudet, 22, both of Morris.
Calvin Daniel Rashall, 21, and Sabrina Merrill Lee Eddins, 21, both of Broken Arrow.
Ramon Antonio Ramirez, 48, of Tulsa, and Adriana Villanueva, 36, of Muskogee.
Tyler Blake Webb, 24, and Krystal Jean Toney, 34, both of Webbers Falls.
Small claims
Wester Finance Association vs. Robert Holderbee, $983.07, April 30.
Initial appearances
COOK, Kevin Scott. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 6.
GARDNER, Jaycee Alaine. Child abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket April 6.
JONES, Lareisha. Embezzlement of rental property. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket March 29.
Acceleration
DAVIS, Chakala C. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; child neglect; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing April 1.
Dismissal
JONES, Larry Eugene. Falsely personate another to create liability; third-degree burglary (two counts); malicious injury to property - over $1,000. Uncooperative witness.
Sentencing
COSSEY, David E. Indecent exposure; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced March 22. One five-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
DUI arrests
BLAKE, Drew. Drive under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
BOS, Brandon. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
BROWN, Elijah Kejuan. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Haskell PD arrest.
COPPIN, Morgin. Drive under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer. County arrest.
GOODMAN, Harold. Drive under the influence of alcohol; child abuse by injury; domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon. City arrest.
MORRIS, Archie. Actual physical control; public intoxication; driving under suspension. County arrest.
PARENT, Ryan Matthew. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more. County arrest.
WILSON, Timothy Alan. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
