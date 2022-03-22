Divorce decrees
Kevin Wayne Grizzle vs. Sandra Jean Grizzle, incompatibility.
Rhonda Sue Eagle vs. Jack Thomas Eagle, incompatibility.
Protective order
Tiffany Blake, et al. vs. Jason Hernandez, April 7.
Civil suits
In re: Matt Sue, lost title.
In re: Jodie Tiger, lost title.
In re: Linda Boatright, lost title.
In re: David R. Perry, lost title.
Jerry Dale Hastings Morris vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., order for hearing.
In re: Almarie Jamerson, application/order to amend birth certificate.
Chickasaw Community Bank fka Bank2 vs. Matt A. Perryman, et al., foreclosure.
Henry Soto Hernandez vs. Frankie Dale McJunkins, et al., quiet title.
Oklahoma Tax Commission, ex. rel., et al. vs. Donald Flanagan, order to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Coke Properties OK, LLC vs. Christopher Barry Wilson, $4,500, April 8.
Initial appearances
COLEY, Eric Dwayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; failure to maintain insurance or security. Bond same. Disposition docket May 17.
OBLIA, Sarah. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket April 5.
RYALS, Judy Gay. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 5.
SILVEY, Robert Allen. Third-degree burglary (two counts). Held without bond. Preliminary hearing April 8.
Dismissal
KILE, Christopher Wayne aka KILE-RUD, Christopher Wayne. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
Sentencing
JACKSON, Brandon Del. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. 20 years in prison with all except first 12 years suspended.
