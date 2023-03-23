Muskogee County District Court 03.22.23

Initial appearances
GATZEN, Devin Wade. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket March 29.
GOLDEN Jr., Ian. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 5.
WALKER, Jared Matthew. Assault and battery; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 13.
Revocation
DEAN, Shanae Latise. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $15,000. Hearing March 29.
