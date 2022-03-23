Divorce decrees
Crystle Moham vs. Charles Moham, incompatibility.
Scott Turner vs. Aurora Turner, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Billy Joe McCarter vs. Zara Ashley McCarter, April 7.
Charles Jason Reynolds vs. Erin Lee Carrell, April 7.
Civil suits
In re:
• Michael Scpadden, lost title.
• Billy E. May Jr., lost title.
• B&B Auto Sales, lost title.
• Caridad Palacios, lost title.
• Sarah McCutchen, lost title.
• Joshua Roberts, lost title.
• Macy Hull, lost title.
• Richard J. Leach, lost title.
• Daniel C. Taylor, lost title.
• Raylin L. Manning, lost title.
Initial appearances
BALLINGER-McFARLAND, Corina Lea. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing March 28.
HERNANDEZ, Jason aka HERNANDEZ, Jason Robert aka COX, Jason aka COX, Jason R. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket April 6.
MEEDER, Jesse Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing March 28.
Accelerations
BALLINGER-McFARLAND, Corina Lea. Child neglect. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 28.
BRUBECK, Maria Brooke. Child neglect. Bond $1,000. April 4.
MAXWELL, Amie Delane. Uttering forged instrument. Bond $1,000. Hearing April 4.
MEEDER, Jesse Lee. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,000. Hearing March 28.
Dismissals
BAHE, Scott. Possession of stolen vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
BUTCHER, Bronson William. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; resisting an officer; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
MAXWELL, Amie Delane. Driving under the influence of drugs (two counts); driving without valid driver's license; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); speeding - posted zone; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,000. Hearing April 4.
DUI arrests
GRAY, Preston Howard. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer. Fort Gibson arrest.
LANNING, Mathew Daniel. Driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of marijuana; assault and battery. City arrest.
