Muskogee County District Court 03.23.23

Initial appearances
GREEN, Gregory. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to stop for yield sign; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 6.
GREEN, Joseph M. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving without a valid driver's license; failure to carry insurance/secutiry verification form; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Failure to appear. Disposition docket April 13.
Dismissals
REED, Christopher Louis. Threaten to perform act of violence; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
SALCIDO, Delores. Embezzlement. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrest
HOWARD, April. Aggravated driving under the influence. Fort Gibson arrest.
