Muskogee County District Court 03.24.21

Marriage licenses
Ronald James Carpenter, 36, and Jennifer Ann Lester, 31, both of Muskogee.
Oscar Daniel Rosson, 57, and Michele Lee Phillips, 47, both of Oktaha.
Small claims
Good Realty vs. Codesha Harlin, $445, April 7.
Elite Auto Providers vs.:
• Stephanie Dean Jackson, $5,061.07, April 30.
• Richard Bradley Ballard, $2970.43, April 30.
• Navanah Lynn Yates, $3,231.94, April 30.
• Brent Casey Lee, $1,221.63, April 30.
Initial appearance
MUSKRAT-HAJEK, Cheri Kee. Neglect by caretaker (two counts). Bond same. Sounding docket April 21.
Dismissal
SWAFFORD, Earnest Jacob. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrest
BEVERAGE, Logan Earl. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
