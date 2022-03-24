Marriage licenses
Jacob Dean Rhoades, 34, and Courtney Elizabeth Terrell, 31, both of Webbers Falls.
Justin Tyler McCall, 23, and Madison Carmel Gyves, 26, both of Tulsa.
Daniel John Chepkauskas, 32, of Muskogee, and Sara Jo Archer, 27, of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Andrew Dwayne Ott, 24, and Taylor Nicole Friend, 23, both of Haskell.
Allen Leroy Hale, 68, and Sharon Kay Morgan, 67, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Jairo Osornio vs. Mackenzie Lynn Osornio, incompatibility.
Jonna Anderson Lockwood vs. Alex Lockwood, incompatibility.
Civil suit
In re: Katie Houston, et al., lost title.
Initial appearances
GILMORE, Brenda Beth. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket April 26.
HAMM Jr., Carlos Deleon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket April 26.
LANNING, Matthew Daniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket April 26.
THOMPSON, Nicholas Ryan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; obstructing officer; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Bond same. Sounding docket April 7.
WILKINS, Sean Lee Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; obstructing officer; malicious injury to property - under $1,000; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket April 7.
