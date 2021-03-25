Muskogee County District Court 03.25.21

Marriage licenses
Alfred Lee Johnson Jr., 45, and Teresa Diane Baucom, 45, both of Porter.
Kevin Darrell Goodson, 31, and Jennifer Nicole Ritter, 28, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Brandy Cloud vs. Shane Needham, et al., $8,000, April 30.
Initial appearances
ARNOLD, Marlan. Assault and battery with deadly weapon; conjoint robbery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 8.
BLAKE, Drew. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 13.
BOS, Brandon James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket April 13.
BROWN, Elijah Kejuan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 13.
BUTLER, Joshua Dewayne. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond same. Sounding docket April 8.
COPPIN, Vincent Morgan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket April 8.
MORRIS, Archie Eugene. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, second and subsequent offense. Bond same. Sounding docket April 8.
PARENT, Ryan Matthew. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 13.
ROBERSON, William Lois aka ROBENSON, William.Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 8.
ROWLAND, Jimmy Dale. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 8.
Dismissals
FRANKLIN, Michael Locke. Fugitive from justice. In the best interest of justice.
MARTIN, Shayna Ryane. Assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
SALAZAR, Tiy Jordan. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
