Marriage licenses
Christopher Lewis Sterling, 20, and Allie Marie Horton, 20, both of Oklahoma City.
Byron Kelly Carter, 49, and Bonita Miranda Ashley, 57, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Lillian Marie Cunningham vs. Jayson Lee Cunningham, April 12.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Tony Barnes, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Ali Harrell, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs. Kayla Lee Kellogg, petition for judgment, $5,908.99.
Rodney Carman vs. Thomas Kent Spain, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Small claims
Green Country Village vs.:
• Ashleigh Daniel, $76, April 11.
• Brittney Blasco, $120, April 11.
Initial appearances
ELLER, Jon Derek. Kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 8.
McCARTER, Billy Joe. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Preliminary hearing April 4.
Dismissal
MEYER, Joseph Eugene aka MEYERS, Joseph. Child neglect; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
McCARTER, Billy Joe. Plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence; bribing witness/subordination of perjury; protective order violation. Bond $20,000. Hearing April 4.
Sentencing
GUYER, Joshua. Falsely personate another to create liability. Five years suspended.
DUI arrests
BRUMFIELD, John Paul. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating beverage. City arrest.
JONES, Dustin Allen. Operating a motor vehicle while under the impaired by the consumption of alcohol. OHP arrest.
LAWSON, Rusty. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
LOWRIMORE, Mikah Tao. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; carrying a weapon under the influence; eluding police officer; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
