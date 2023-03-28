Muskogee County District Court 03.27.23

Initial appearances
SHIELDS, Tori Brooke aka SHIELDS, Torrie. Child neglect. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 10.TRIPP, Keaton Dwayne. First-degree burglary; robbery with a weapon; kidnapping. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket April 10.
Revocation
CARTER, Tiara Shermaine Champagne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; petit larceny; conspiracy. Bond $100. Hearing April 3.
DUI arrests
BURLESON, Shady Lee. Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.
DUDLEY, Nicholas Christopher. Driving under the influence. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.