Muskogee County District Court 03.27.23

court

 Nastco

Initial appearances

SHIELDS, Tori Brooke aka SHIELDS, Torrie. Child neglect. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 10.TRIPP, Keaton Dwayne. First-degree burglary; robbery with a weapon; kidnapping. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket April 10.

Revocation

CARTER, Tiara Shermaine Champagne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; petit larceny; conspiracy. Bond $100. Hearing April 3.

DUI arrests

BURLESON, Shady Lee. Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.

DUDLEY, Nicholas Christopher. Driving under the influence. City arrest.

