Initial appearances
BRANTLEY, Ashley Renee Nicole. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence pf a minor; resisting an officer. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 7.
McCURDY, Anthony Roy Crawford. Assault and battery on police officer. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 7.
DUI arrests
CARTER, Tiara. Driving under the influence of alcohol; assault and battery on police officer; possession of contraband by inmate; possession of paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drug without a prescription. City arrest.
CORRAL, Rafael. Aggravated driving under the influence; no valid driver's license; expired license plate. City arrest.
COX, Clinton. Driving under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment; possession of firearm while intoxicated. Haskell arrest.
DALPAOS, James. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
FRAZIER, Tiffany Dawn. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; no tag or expired tag. City arrest.
JOHNSON, Lennox. Driving under the influence of alcohol; fail to signal turn; operate vehicle with improper rear license plate lamp; fail to comply with compulsory insurance law. OHP arrest.
NEEL, Derrick Scott. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
VANDIVER, Austin Ellis. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.