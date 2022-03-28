Marriage license
Joseph Eli Green, 33, and Shontay Leagh Cunningham, 37, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Michael David Crossland, et al. vs. Michael Colby Crossland, April 13.
Christopher Elkasas, et al. vs. Tiffany Powell, et al., April 12.
Jennifer Lynn Glover, et al. vs. John Tyler Glover, April 19.
Civil suits
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Rachel Vandekerkhove, petition for judgment, $2,185.90.
• Gary Martin, petition for judgment, $5,352.71.
• Paula Turley, petition for judgment, $777.32.
• Micah Prosser, petition for judgment, $1,721.98.
Citi Bank, N.A. vs. Melody R. Langley, petition for judgment, $2,336.61.
Initial appearances
BRUMFIELD, John. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket May 3.
DARNELL, Durgan Adam. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse (two counts). Bond $50,000. Sounding docket April 11.
JONES, Dustin Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket April 11.
ROGERS, Alyssa Raven. Second-degree burglary; conspiracy. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 11.
SCHWINN, Stephen Christopher. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket April 11.
Revocation
BLAKENSHIP, Bobby Jay. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 4.
DUI arrests
BAKER, James Matthew. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. OHP arrest.
CONRAD, Tracy A. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; driving with license cancelled, suspended or revoked. Fort Gibson arrest.
DAVID, Crystal Jane. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; possession of controlled substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
FOLTZ, Danah Louise. Aggravated driving under the influence; child endangerment; transporting open container — beer. City arrest.
HINE, Ted Cameron. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. OHP arrest.
JOHNSON, Desean Damian. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
KOCH, Evan Michael. Driving while impaired; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.
MALDONADO, Troy. Driving while impaired. OHP arrest.
TIMS, Ayden James. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
VENANCIO, Salinas. Driving under the influence — third and subsequent offense; threaten to perform act of violence. City arrest.
