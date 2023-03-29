Muskogee County District Court 03.28.23

Initial appearances

CARTER, Tiara Shermaine Champagne. Assault and battery on police officer; possession of contraband by an inmate; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $8,200. Sounding docket April 11.

NEEL, Derrick Scott. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana). Bond same. Disposition docket April 20.

VANDIVER, Austen Ellis. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket April 20.

Dismissal

RAMIREZ, Emily Joy. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

LINDSAY, Bradley Alan. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, second and subsequent. $3,000. Hearing April 3.

