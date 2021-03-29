Muskogee County District Court 03.29.21

Marriage license
Brett Russell Byrd, 21, and Linda Christine Leon, 21, both of Porum.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs. Destin Covey, $158.07, April 21.
Redo's Properties vs. Darlene Woods, $1,800, April 12.
Initial appearances
BREWER-SYRUS, Ashanti Tionne aka BREWER, Ashanti. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket April 12.
HARRIS, Korey Lynn. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 12.
STILLWELL, Michael Allen. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction (2 counts); driving without a valid driver's license; driving left of center. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket April 12.
WIEDEL, Sarah Nicole. Child neglect. Bond same. Sounding docket April 12.
WILLIAMS, Cameron Stefan aka WILLIAMS, Cam. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Sounding docket April 5.
Revocation
MAXEY, Joshua James. Larceny from the house. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 5.
McHENRY, Allan Dale aka McHENRY, Allen Dale. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; larceny of merchandise from retailer; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Hearing April 5.
VOSS, Abby Lynn aka BOWERS, Abby Lynn aka DORSE, Abby Lynn. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 5.
Dismissals
BEAVER, Keia Marie. Identity theft - use of personal information; larceny of automobile. Lack of jurisdiction.
CLARK, Michael Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
BURLEY, Calvin Edward. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
CARRIER, Nicholas Ryan. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
STILLWELL, Laura Catherine. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more; lend, sell, permit the use of, alter, procure, etc. a certificate of title or license plate issued OR operating a vehicle without a license or in violation of rated license capacity, etc.; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
TIDWELL, Patrick James. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
WASHINGTON, Dewayne.Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
