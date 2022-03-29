Marriage licenses
Noel Arthur Olson, 44, and Shannon Renee Beal, 47, both of Warner.
Jessie Eugene Anderson, 67, and Dakota Brianna Hart, 23, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Mary Lou Lyons vs. Rema Snowball Presley, April 13.
Civil suits
Oklahoma Tax Commission, ex rel., et al. vs. Tracy Marshall, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Aaron B. Deaver, petition for judgment, less that $10,000.
In re: Adrianna Ramirez, petition to change name of minor child.
In re: Crystal Salas, lost title.
In re: Irma Sue Weed, lost title.
In re: Tara Barrett, lost title.
In re: Dennis Ruiz, lost title.
In re: Gabriel Turnipseed, lost title.
In re: Brenden Britt, lost title.
In re: Teresa Marie Morris, lost title.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC vs. Larry J. Smith, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Brandy White, $837.83, April 22.
• Lola Davis, $1,045.15, April 22.
• Ricco Manns, $1,057.73, April 22.
Susan K. Abel vs. Chief Rob Frazier, $5,000, April 8.
Mary L. Lyons vs. Jordon Presley, et al., $3,500, April 11.
Bell Finance vs.;
• Omar Henderson, $677, April 22.
• Shawn Ross, $850, April 22.
Trucks For You, Inc. vs.:
• Edward L. Cooley, $4,401.56, May 18.
• Daniel Blackwell, $517.86, May 18.
• Bobby Joe Giddy, $1,252.63, May 18.
• Elan Jamal Phillip Davis, $1,320.79, May 18.
• Deangelo Makey Tittle, $1,240.52, May 18.
• Gregg Tswago, $397, May 18.
• Charles Blake Tillery, $1,923.47, May 18.
• Daniel Blackwell, $517.86, May 18.
• Allen Crage Duglosch, $1,563.67, May 18.
• James Edward Newell, $2,503.14, May 18.
• Michael H. Russell, $2,980.78, May 18.
• Douglas Bump, $5,762.56, May 18.
Kala Owings vs. Cliff Bloxham, et al., $1,600, April 13.
Initial appearances
BARNETT, Tonya Renee. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket April 12.
SALINAS, Venancia. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 11.
Sentencings
BROWN, Tamra R. Falsely personate another to create liability. Ten years in prison with all but first five suspended. Fined $250.
HUCKABEE, Leslie Brian. Trespassing; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia. Three concurrent one-year suspended sentences. Fined $750.
DUI arrests
LIETCH, Flossie Marie. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WALKER, Austin. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance. City arrest.
