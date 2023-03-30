Muskogee County District Court 03.29.31

court

 Nastco

Initial appearances

CORRAL, Rafael. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket April 20.

HOWARD, April Raye. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $3,000. Disposition docket April 20.

JOHNSON Jr., Lennox. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket April 20.

RICHARDSON, Mechelle Dawn. Contributing to delinquency of minors — second offense; assault and battery; breaking and entering a dwelling without intent to commit a crime. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing April 4.

