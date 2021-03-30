Muskogee County District Court 03.30.21

Marriage licenses
Jose Guadalupe Villa Bastida, 37, and Martina Lopez Ventura, 41, both of Muskogee.
Brian Antonio Perez, 22, and Bailey Delaney Phillips, 20, both of Muskogee.
Geoffrey Steven Wall, 26, and Tomika Cheyenne Walls, 23, both of Muskogee.
Charles Leroy Hathcoat III, 35, and Brandi Jean Golliher, 38, both of Muskogee.
Lane Austin Battles, 23, and Alexus Ashley Blosch, 22, both of Checotah.
Small claims
Nathan and Janay Dlabaj, et al. vs. Donna Arnold, $1,405, April 12.
Initial appearances
TIDWELL, Patrick James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket April 13.
WASHINGTON, Dewayne Antonio. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket April 13.
Sentencings
PRESLEY, Dutch Alan. Protective order violation. Sentenced March 29. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
Dismissals
ALDRIDGE, Athena D. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee. Lack of jurisdiction.
BERGMAN, Blake Myers. Third-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
CRITTENDEN, Matthew. Assault and battery on police officer; feloniously pointing firearm; carrying firearm while under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
FEW Jr., Jeffrey Dale. Child abuse; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
GIRTY, Kelsey Len. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
HAMMONDS, Michael Ray. Distribution of obscene material to a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
HEMBRY, Precious Lorine. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving under the influence; speeding - posted zone. Lack of jurisdiction.
HIX, Valerie Dawn. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
MAJORS, Dylan Levi. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
MAJORS, Nick Anthony. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
MARTIN, Shaina Ryane. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess counterfeit coin with intent to circulate; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Lack of jurisdiction.
MURPHY, Christopher Cloud. Possession of stolen vehicle; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
RANELLS, Tommy Lee. Second-degree burglary (three counts); knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Lack of jurisdiction.
RAWLINGS, Dustin Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH, Herbert John Smith. Second-degree burglary; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.
