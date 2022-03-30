Marriage license
Kyle Addison Price, 26, and Cambry Rashel Standridge, 24, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Karen Sue Ibarra vs. Steve Cordova Ibarra, April 20.
Civil suits
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs.:
• Teresa Shinkman, petition for judgment, $2,368.07.
• Jimmy Taylor, petition for judgment, $10,195.87.
• Geoffrey W. Mercer, petition for judgment, $6,181.70.
• Bill McDonald, petition for judgment, $7,058.67.
Bank of America, N.A. vs. James Robert Bridges, petition for judgment, $18,614.63.
LVNV Funding, Inc. vs. Orville Wayne Hager, petition for judgment, $983.39.
Oklahoma Central Credit Union vs. Mona Thompson, et al., $2,670.78.
In re: Cy James Hathorne, lost title.
In re: Sammy Rolland, lost title.
In re: Thomas R. Coffey, et al., lost title.
In re: Brenda Warren, lost title.
In re: Deewayne Howeth, lost title.
In re: Lee Baltzer, lost titles.
In re: Brandon Royse, lost title.
In re: David Davis Jr., lost title.
In re: Rosemarie Larson, lost titles.
Small claims
Lazy J. Properties vs. Karina Scott, $1,400, April 15.
Nathan Wycoff vs. Brad Satterfield, $8,640, April 22.
Dismissal
WALCOTT, Elizabeth Machelle. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
GUINN, Paul David. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); knowingly concealing stolen property (five counts); larceny of automobile; grand larceny; possession of controlled dangerous substance (three counts): unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,000. Hearing April 6.
Sentencing
PIPPIN, Roger Paul, aka ROGERS, Troy Gene aka PIPPIN, Roger. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Three years suspended.
DUI arrest
BEASLEY, Tiffany S. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson arrest.
