Muskogee County District Court 03.30.23

Initial appearances
ANDERSON, DeAngelo Markel. Intimidation of witness; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; grand larceny; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $60,000. Sounding docket May 24.
BURLESON, Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket April 20.
CONLEY, Robbie Ann. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; third-degree burglary. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket April 13.
DUI arrest
WELCK, John. Driving under the influence of alcohol; domestic assault and battery; transporting open container — beer. Haskell arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.