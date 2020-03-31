Marriage licenses
Kenneth Lynn Fernandez, 40, and Amanda Lee Walters, 40, both of Warner.
Tyson Andrew Hume, 23, and Felicia Renee Valdez-Moore, 22, both of Warner.
Markel Julian Taylor, 30, and Tressea Chevelle Baker, 27, both of Muskogee.
Gabriel Levi Rojas, 21, and Cassie Renee Brooks, 20, both of Muskogee.
Bruce Author Seaman, 70, and Leslie Marie Shamblin, 49, both of Muskogee.
Joe Mark Carman, 23, of Fort Gibson, and Haley Nicole Chambers, 23, of Webbers Falls.
Elijah James Ridenour, 21, and Kaitlyn Nicole Miller, 21, both of Muskogee.
Michael David Keane, 35, and Chelsey Denise Etchison, 29, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Port City Acres vs. Jennifer Jackson, forcible entry and detainer, May 11.
Initial appearances
BROWN-TURNER, Sabrena Alerena. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Disposition docket May 20. Bond same.
CATHEY, Shakur. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving without a valid driver's license. Sounding docket April 15. Bond same.
DANSBERRY, Marlen Antonio. Shooting with intent to kill; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Sounding docket April 7. Bond $50,000.
DOUGLAS, Kenneth Nathaniel. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of contraband by an inmate; possession of contraband in penal institution or jail. Sounding docket April 9. Held without bond.
GILBERT, Moses Elijah. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; carrying firearm while under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry insurance; removing proper or affixing improper license plate. Sounding docket April 7. Bond $7,500.
GOREE, Arthur Edward. First-degree arson. Sounding docket April 9. Bond $15,000.
KIEHL, Matthew L. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of contraband by an inmate. Sounding docket April 9. Held without bond.
McCRARY, Terry Duane. Larceny of automobile; leaving scene of accident involving damage; assault and battery on police officer; assault and battery (two counts;) resisting an officer. Sounding docket April 8. Bond $20,000.
MOORE, Bradley Olen. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Sounding docket April 13. Bond $1,000.
OTTERBINE, Samantha. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Sounding docket April 8. Bond $1,000.
POWELL, Austin W. Sexual abuse, child under 12. Sounding docket April 30. Bond $20,000.
STEVENS, Coby Ray. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Sounding docket April 7. Bond same.
STOWERS, Carol Ann. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; obstructing officer. Sounding docket April 30. Bond same.
THORNTON, Michael C. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Sounding docket April 15. Bond $2,500.
Acceleration
PINTO, Jannell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated. Hearing April 6. Bond $1,500.
