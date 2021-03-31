Muskogee County District Court 03.31.21

Small claims

WCRM Management III vs. Branna Cross, $350, April 14.

Initial appearances

BOCKOVER, Brandy Jo aka WRIGHT, Brandy J. aka NIXON, Brandy Jo. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; tampering with security camera or system. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket April 26.

PEEBLES, Clint Keith. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; tampering with security camera or system. Bond same. Sounding docket April 14.

Revocation

BEAVERS, Ashley Nicole. Child neglect; assault with deadly weapon; indecent exposure; third-degree arson. Held without bond. Hearing April 5.

Sentencing

ANDERSON, Ryan Scott. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny. Sentenced March 31. Three concurrent five-year and two one-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.

