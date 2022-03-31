Marriage license
Aaron Scott Bonham, 34, and Aubrey Lin Crossland, 27, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Pamela J. Carp vs. Mark S. Breedlove, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Chantelle Maestas vs. Muskogee County Board of Commissioners, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Small claims
Honor Heights Towers vs. Mary Brewster, et al., $867, April 15.
Initial appearances
BEASLEY, Tiffany Shonta aka BEASLEY, Shonta. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket April 21.
DAVIS, Crystal Jane. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 3.
HAFF, Joseph. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 14.
JOHNSON, Desean Damian. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket May 3.
KOCH, Evan Michael. Driving while impaired. Bond same. Disposition docket May. 3.
LAWSON, Russel Adam. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 3.
LIETCH, Flossie Marie. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket April 14.
MAYHEW, Ambrosia Evyn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of firearm during commission of felony. Bond same. Sounding docket April 14.
MORELAND, Jessica Opal. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing April 13.
NOLEN, Brinson Dale. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 14.
Accelerations
CAMPBELL, Vanessa Gail. Child neglect. Bond $1,000. Hearing April 6.
MORELAND, Jessica Opal. Child neglect. Bond $1,000. Hearing April 13.
Dismissal
HOWELL, Benedict Hosea aka HOWELL, Benedicy Hosea. Possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle; driving under the influence of drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Best interest of justice.
Sentencings
BROOKS, Skylar Ray. Falsely personate another to create liability. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
WILLIAMS, Jessica Miranda. Child neglect. Four years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
LAWSON, Daniel Ray. Aggravated driving under the influence; reckless driving; carrying firearms while under the influence; use of firearm while committing a felony. Warner arrest.
PARKER, Dominique Chantwan. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.