Muskogee County District Court 03.31.23

Initial appearances
SMALLEY, Matthew Scott. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket April 12.
WATSON, Stephanie Renee. Abuse by caretaker; child abuse. Held without bond. Sounding docket April 12.
Dismissals
CHATMAN Jr., Bobby Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (three counts). Best interest of justice.
COX, William Dennis. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; reckless conduct with firearm; threaten to perform act of violence. Failure of prosecuting witness to participate.
GIVENS, Anthony Clark. Aggravated assault and battery; extorting by means not to robbery. Request of complaining witness.
KENNEDY, Jason Mitchell. Assault and battery on hospital security. Best interest of justice.
SALLIS, Keyonte Deshawn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; falsely personate another to create liability; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of counterfeit notes or instruments. Best interest of justice.
STOPP, Jacob Andrew. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILLIAMS, Arayonia Williams. Malicious injury to property over $1,000. Failure of prosecuting witness to participate.
WILLIAMS, Daryl Devon. Feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; reckless conduct with firearm. No complaining witness.
Revocation
PIERCE, Mack Franklin. Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm; sexual battery. Bond $3,000. Hearing April 10.
Sentencings
BOWER, Brandon Ray. Embezzlement; false declaration in pawn (six counts). One five-year and six one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
FRAZIER, April Lynn. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of stolen copper; petit larceny; resisting officer; larceny of automobile; child neglect. Two 10-year, two five-year, one one-year and one six month concurrent suspended sentences.
DUI arrests
TOWRY, Seth. Aggravated driving under the influence; operating motor vehicle without valid driver's license; expired ;icense plate; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
TRIGGS, Dionne. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.