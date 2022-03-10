Marriage licenses
Kerry Cohee Richardson, 38, of Muskogee, and Maria Yapata Wilden Ramos, 38, of Oklahoma City.
Gregory Beau Murphy, 39, of Porum, and Christina May Weston, 39, of Warner.
Zarya Lynn Rose, 20, and Sarah Jae Vernon, 24, both of Muskogee.
Devin Lane Doak, 20, and Rhilei Nicole Risenhoover, 18, both of Muskogee.
Thomas Daniel Kuhns, 28, of Tahlequah, and Machala Maxine Jackson, 26, of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Katie Coe vs. State of Oklahoma. petition to have record expunged.
Karen Lewis vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to have record expunged.
Genesis Recovery Services Inc. vs. Brian Keith Fairchilds, petition for judgment, $3,384.88.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs. Michael Delozier, et al., order to appear at hearing on assets.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Daniel Jermaine. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond same. Sounding docket March 24.
BROOKS, Terry Lynn. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket March 24.
CONATZER, Michael Lane. Possession of stolen vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Sounding docket March 24.
MASTERSON, Marcus Antonius. Second-degree arson; Reckless conduct with a firearm. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket March 24.
MAYFIELD, Arvin Junior. Domestic abuse - assault and battery (two counts). Bond same. Sounding docket March 24.
NEAL, Trevor Allen James. Grand larceny. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket March 24.
ROLLERSON, Jonathan Calvert aka ROLLERSON, Johnathan C. aka ROLLERSON, Johathan aka ROLLERSON, Jonanthah Calvert. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket April 5.
STOWERS, Levi Coltan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 5.
Sentencings
RANEY, Dusty Homer Lee. Larceny from building. Five years in prison with all but one year suspended.
WASHINGTON, Dorothy Kiara Lee. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence; possession of contraband by inmate. Two 10-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
ESTRADA-CAPILLA, Marco A. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; transporting open container — beer. Fort Gibson arrest.
