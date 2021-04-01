Muskogee County District Court 04.01.21

Marriage licenses
Brandon Lane Bowen, 22, and Cassidy Jade Drabek, 26, both of Muskogee.
Jarod Daniel Scott, 31, and Victoria Lynn Pope, 32, both of Salina.
Johnathan David Monroe Beran, 23, and Tanya Marie Walker, 39, both of Hulbert.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Tommie Gordon, $1,734, May 5.
• Evelyn Brooks, $1,566, May 5.
• Nelson Scott, $1,433, May 5.
• David Harbison, $1,124, May 5.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Johnny Sawyer, $377, May 5.
• David Harbison, $1,995, May 5.
• Thomas Clay Jr., $346, May 5.
• Keaundai Alexander, $539, May 5.
• Jacqueline Hinds, $1,321, May 5.
• Destiny Taylor, $403, May 5.
Greenleaf Apartments vs. Amanda Jo Coombs, et al., $931, April 19.
Brenton V. Duncan vs. Tim Hess dba Hess Transmission, $2,500, April 19.
Initial appearances
BLEVINS, Caleb Aaron. Attempted second-degree burglary; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 15.
CARRIER, Nicholas Ryan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 13.
SPARKS, Jared Wayne. Child abuse. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket April 15.
STILLWELL, Laura Catherine aka MURPHY, Laura Catherine aka RIGGINS, Laura Catherine. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Disposition docket April 13.
TIPTON, Stoney Joe. Indecent exposure. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing April 14.
Acceleration
TIPTON, Stoney Joe. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 14. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing April 14.
Dismissals
ALLEN, James Bryant. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; transporting open bottle or container of liquor; speeding - posted zone; allowing use of motor vehicle w/out required ignition interlock. Lack of jurisdiction.
BAILEY, Miranda Jo. Driving under the influence of drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
BALLOU, Jamie Leigh. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
BIAS, Brian Keith. Aggravated driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense; driving left of center. Lack of jurisdiction.
DIETRICK, Summer Lynn. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, second and subsequent offense. Lack of jurisdiction.
FAHRMAN, Kimberly Michelle. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
HEDIGER, Tyler Wilson. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to wear seat belt. Lack of jurisdiction.
HOOPER, Jesse Ray. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; speeding - posted zone. Lack of jurisdiction.
MULLEY, Mickey Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
PARSONS, Ty Morgan. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; grand larceny; second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
REECE, Marvin Dale. Feloniously pointing firearm. Lack of jurisdiction.
OLIVARES, Anthony Aaron. Possession of contraband by an inmate; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
SHEPPARD, Kristen Diane. Possession of stolen vehicle (two counts); Felony value - false pretenses/con game. Lack of jurisdiction.
SHIEW, Robbi L. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH Jr., John Daniel. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, second and subsequent offense; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; actual physical control of motor vehicle while intoxicated, second and subsequent offense. Lack of jurisdiction.
SPACE, Christopher Cody Eugene. Child sexual abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
WHITE, Heather Nicole. First-degree manslaughter; unsafe lane use. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILDCAT, Arianna Cenedra. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILDCAT, Jerome Richard. Child neglect. Lack of jurisdiction.
WILLIAMS, Lawrence Eugene. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving under the influence; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Lack of jurisdiction.
WOLFE, Bruce Dewayne. Larceny of automobile, aircraft and other motor vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
RISENHOOVER, Troy. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.