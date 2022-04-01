Marriage licenses
Justin Wayne Carney, 30, and Keather Gail Storm, 28, both of Muskogee.
Salvador Vazquez Huerta, 50, and Rocio Coronado Chavez, 50, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
In re: Dustin Richardson, lost title.
In re: Dwayne Antwine, lost title.
In re: Ralph Evans, lost title.
In re: Thomas Talbot, lost title.
In re: Steven Hobbs Jr., lost title.
Initial appearances
HINE, Ted C. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Disposition docket April 19.
JOHNSON, Michael Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.Bond same. Sounding docket April 18.
PARKER, Dominique Chantwan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket May 3.
Sentencing
WILLIAMS, Jessica Miranda aka WILLIAMS, Jessica. Child neglect. Four years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
PENDLEY, Kyle J. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
PICKARD II, Timothy Alan. Driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. City arrest.
