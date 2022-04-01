Gavel
Marriage licenses

Justin Wayne Carney, 30, and Keather Gail Storm, 28, both of Muskogee.

Salvador Vazquez Huerta, 50, and Rocio Coronado Chavez, 50, both of Muskogee.

Civil suits

In re: Dustin Richardson, lost title.

In re: Dwayne Antwine, lost title.

In re: Ralph Evans, lost title.

In re: Thomas Talbot, lost title.

In re: Steven Hobbs Jr., lost title.

Initial appearances

HINE, Ted C. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Disposition docket April 19.

JOHNSON, Michael Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.Bond same. Sounding docket April 18.

PARKER, Dominique Chantwan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket May 3.

Sentencing

WILLIAMS, Jessica Miranda aka WILLIAMS, Jessica. Child neglect. Four years suspended. Fined $500.

DUI arrests

PENDLEY, Kyle J. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of marijuana. City arrest.

PICKARD II, Timothy Alan. Driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. City arrest.

