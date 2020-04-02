Protective orders
Tony Briana McBride vs. Tori Brooke Shields, April 14.
Heather Lynn Stuart vs. Montell Tyrel Bolden, April 14.
Civil suits
U.S. Bank vs. James Walter Lewis, et. al., foreclosure.
Midland Credit Management vs.
• Dana Lea Cates, petition for judgment, $972.23.
• April Marie Rowan, petition for judgment, $3,243.34.
Initial appearances
GREEN, Anthony Ryan. Second-degree burglary; conjoint robbery. Preliminary hearing April 13. Bond $15,000.
MILLER, Mustafrou'c. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping; obstructing officer. Sounding docket April 16. Bond $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.