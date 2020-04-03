Civil suits
Perry Bruner vs. Board of Education of Muskogee Public Schools, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Sentencings
MIESNER, Ronald. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Sentenced April 2. Sentenced to one 10-year suspended sentence. Fined $1,000.
PERRY, Michael Ray. Obtain controlled substance by forgery/fraud; conspiracy; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Sentenced April 2. Two five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,250.
SPARKS, Cory. Domestic abuse, assault and battery. Sentenced April 2. Three years suspended. Fined $1,000.
Commented
