Muskogee County District Court 04.03.23

Initial appearances
GATWOOD, Christopher Robert. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 17.
WELCH Jr., John Michael. Domestic abuse — assault and battery; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license suspended. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing April 10.
Sentencings
COOPER, Jai Cie Samone aka COOPER, Jaicie Samone. Acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency, reduced from assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. One year suspended. Fined $250.
DELOSSANTOS, Tamra Lee. Child sexual abuse; lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16; child neglect; pornography — procure/distribute/possess juvenile pornography. One 30-year, one 15-year, one 11-year and one five-year consecutive suspended sentences. Fined $14,000 with all but $1,000 suspended.
