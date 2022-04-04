Marriage licenses
Anthony Aaron Sands, 39, and Sarah Ann Garrett, 40, both of Fort Gibson.
Cameron Wayne Proctor, 29, and Stacie Marie Campbell, 36, both of Muskogee.
Aaron Ray Wiedel, 26, and Kallie Jo Bigby, 24, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Lexi June Vinson-Tracy vs. Matthew Larry Tracy, irreconcilable differences.
Misty D. Godfrey vs. Dylan R. Godfrey, incompatibility.
Civil suits
In re: Marson Redding, lost title.
Community Loan Servicing, et al. vs. Leona Collins, et al., foreclosure.
Dismissal
RAINWATER, John Thomas. Driving under the influence of drugs. Failure to provide evidence.
Sentencings
ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny. One four-year and one two-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
FERGUSON, Noel Asa; Unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One three-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
JACKSON, Brandon Del. Unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. 20 years in prison with all but first 12 suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BEVERAGE, Logan Earl. Aggravated driving under the influence; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to yield. City arrest.
MAHANA, Page Lynne. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; possession of controlled substance; reckless driving. County arrest.
McKAY, James Edgar. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. City arrest.
SHERE, Richard Eugene Junior. Aggravated driving under the influence. City arrest.
