Muskogee County District Court 04.04.23

Initial appearances
BANKS, Dayan. Kidnapping; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $350,000. Sounding docket April 18.
CLARK, Susan Elizabeth. Second-degree burglary; malicious injury to property — over $1,000; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket April 18.
GILBREATH, Angela Gene aka HERSHAW, Angela. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 19.
TOWRY, Seth Thomas. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license suspended. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket April 20.
Dismissals
BEAVER, Kyle. Sexual battery. No complaining witness.
COX, Clinton Jarrad. Indecent exposure. Lack of jurisdiction.
McNAC Jr., Arther Lee. Feloniously pointing firearm; assault and battery. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
HOWE, Andrew Laurence. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Held without bond. Hearing April 11.
JONES, CHAELYN Laverne. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle (two counts). Held without bond. Hearing April 14.
Sentencings
CHAPLIN, Larry Eugene. Assault with a deadly weapon; child abuse; domestic abuse — assault and battery; petit larceny. Two five-year and one one year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $300.
