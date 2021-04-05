Muskogee County District Court 04.05.21

Marriages licenses
Joshua Dean Newberry, 39, and Heather Renee Tullis, 42, both of Muskogee.
Rami A. Ahmad, 25, and Esthela S. Casale' Palestino, 36, both of Muskogee.
Elton Maurice Brown Jr., 61, and Carrie Ann Collins, 59, both of Muskogee.
Blake Ryan Dickey, 30, and Katelynn Joy Hiatt, 28, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
In re: Daniel Pruett, application for title.
Small claims
Troy A. Enger vs. Cristin McFarland, $6,800, April 19.
Chao Yiong, et al. vs Luis E. Mejia, $8,000, May 5.
Maichue Xiong vs. Luis Enrique Mejia, $7,500, May 5.
Wilhoit Properties Inc., dba Summer Ridge Apartments vs. Carolyn Friend, forcible entry and detainer, April 19.
Honor Heights Towers vs.:
• Audrey M. Wilson, forcible entry and detainer, April 19.
• Robert T. Betts, $960, April 19.
Initial appearances
LACOSSE, Justin Todd. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing April 12.
TODD, Ricky Lee. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 19.
Acceleration
PAIGE, Tiffany Danielle aka HALL, Tiffany Danielle. First-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Hearing April 12.
Dismissal
HARDRICK, Brent Chadwyck. Second-degree burglary; petit larceny. Victim/witness failed to cooperate.
Revocations
CHATMAN, Allyn Coronaido. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Released on own recognizance. Hearing April 12.
LACOSSE, Justin Todd. Failure to register as sex offender (two counts). Bond $5,000. Hearing April 12.
ROSS, Terrelle Lamar. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery; malicious injury to property — under $1,000; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Hearing April 12.
Sentencing
NUNLEY, Lydia Delaiah. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts). One seven-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $2,000.
DUI arrests
BUTLER, Azucena. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended, revoked; transporting open container of beer. City arrest.
McGEE, Lenard Square. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; leaving the scene of accident involving damage. City arrest.
STANDRIDGE, John Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
THOMPSON, John Jamel Morrell. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; eluding police officer; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia (two counts); domestic assault and battery; resisting executive officer; public intoxication. City arrest.
WHITE, Joe. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.