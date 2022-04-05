Divorce decree
Salvador Vazquez Huerta vs. Rocio Coronado Vazquez, annulment.
Protective orders
Patricia Ann House vs.:
• Joel Don Brillhart, April 21.
• Tina M. Ward, April 21.
Civil suits
LVNV Funding, LLC vs.:
• Elizabeth Cagle, petition for judgment, $887.68.
• Richard Mabe, petition for judgment, $2,203.53.
• Erika Rodriguez, petition for judgment, $827.86.
• Roy Rouell, petition for judgment, $2,094.56.
• Vanessa Thurber, petition for judgment, $1,018.68.
Shannon Hayes vs. Johnny Milton, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, et al. vs. Sandra Jennings, petition for judgment, $4,209.25.
Ally Financial Inc. vs. Starr Krepps, petition for judgment, $7,581.11.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Norman B. Henderson, petition for judgment, $3,099.22.
Small claims
Melissa Foutch vs. Elizabeth Peters, $10,000, April 20.
Port City Acres vs. Kentona Barnes, et al., forcible entry and detainer, April 20.
Garry Morris vs. Shawn Alan Sandy, et al., $3,000, April 20.
Initial appearances
FORD, Jeremiah Clay. First-degree rape (victim under age 14). Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing April 22.
GOODMAN, Dusty Joe. Falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 19.
McKAY, James Edgar. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; malicious injury to property - over $1,000; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket April 19.
PAGE, Mahana Lynne aka WALLEN, Mahana Lynne aka PICKARD, Mahana aka WILSON, Laticia D. Child endangerment by driving while under the influence; driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 19.
Revocation
FORD, Jeremiah Clay. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery; attempted first-degree burglary; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Hearing April 22.
DUI arrest
ARNETT, Billy Boyd. Driving under the influence - second felony offense; speeding; failure to keep right. Lighthorse arrest.
