Protective order

Jesse Smith vs. Donna Smith, April 21.

Civil suits

Carl Adams, et. al., vs. Dale Lee Alsip, et. al., quiet title.

In re: Donna Siler, lost title.

In re: John Trenton Harelson, lost title.

In re: Mary Jane Crane, lost title.

In re: John Freeman, lost title.

In re: London K. Bridges, lost title.

In re: Jack Lavon Willman, lost title.

Initial appearances

ROBERTSON, Leslie James. Feloniously pointing firearm; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; intimidation of witness; larceny of automobile; possession of a firearm after felony conviction. Preliminary hearing April 15. Bond $7,000.

Revocation

ROBERTSON, Leslie James. Attempting to elude a police officer; driving with license revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; bail jumping. Hearing April 15; bond $6,000.

