Protective order
Jesse Smith vs. Donna Smith, April 21.
Civil suits
Carl Adams, et. al., vs. Dale Lee Alsip, et. al., quiet title.
In re: Donna Siler, lost title.
In re: John Trenton Harelson, lost title.
In re: Mary Jane Crane, lost title.
In re: John Freeman, lost title.
In re: London K. Bridges, lost title.
In re: Jack Lavon Willman, lost title.
Initial appearances
ROBERTSON, Leslie James. Feloniously pointing firearm; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; intimidation of witness; larceny of automobile; possession of a firearm after felony conviction. Preliminary hearing April 15. Bond $7,000.
Revocation
ROBERTSON, Leslie James. Attempting to elude a police officer; driving with license revoked; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; bail jumping. Hearing April 15; bond $6,000.
