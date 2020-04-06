Assaults
821 N. York St., April 1, threat.
4328 Columbus St., #312, April 4, threat.
900 Belmont Road, April 4, domestic.
108 N. York Village Drive, #4, April 5, domestic.
Burglaries
Jackabee's, 1208 N. York St., property removed from business.
2117 E. Okmulgee Ave., April 3, property removed from residence.
4338 Columbus St., April 3-4, property removed from residence.
2006 Columbus St., April 5, property.
607 S. 30th St., April 5, property.
3600 N. York St., April 6, illegal entry of vehicle.
Robberies
807 Osage St., April 4, unspecified.
Sexual assaults
2501 N. 17th St., Jan. 1, 2013-Jan. 1, 2014, juvenile.
Thefts
2012 Nebraska St., April 3, property removed from residence.
500 Dayton St., #311, March 30-April 3, property removed from residence.
2011 Timberline Road, April 2, property.
917 S. C St., April 3, vehicle.
2765 N. Edmond St., March 31-April 4, identity.
3231 S. Cherokee Drive, April 5, vehicle.
531 S. Fifth St., April 5, property.
