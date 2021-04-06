Muskogee County District Court 04.06.21

Marriage license

Derrick Oshea Reed, 38, and Amy Marie Castellanos, 39, both of Muskogee.

Small claims

Action Loan vs. Catalina Beth Gutierrez, $967, May 7.

Initial appearances

FARMER, Rodney Eugene. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 20.

McGEE, Lenard Square aka McGEE, Leonard aka McGEE Leanrd Square aka McGEE, Leoanard. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond same. Sounding docket April 20.

THOMPSON, John Jamil Morrell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; elude a police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket April 20.

Dismissals

BROOKS, Edward Earl. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. No cooperating witness.

FURGERSON, Arthur James aka FERGERSON, Arthur James. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Best interest of justice.

GRAVES II, Ralph Junior. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm during commission of felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.

GREEN, Anthony Ryan. Second-degree burglary (two counts); conjoint robbery. Lack of jurisdiction.

KUYKENDALL, Kirk Gregory. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; reckless conduct with firearm. Lack of jurisdiction.

MAXWELL, Eric Justin. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.

McJUNKINS, Willie Freddy Varnell. Third-degree burglary; threaten to perform act of violence. No complaining witness.

MILLER, Sheryl Gay. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee. Lack of jurisdiction.

MILLER, Joel Christopher. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/ suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.

RADENBAUGH, Bryan Avery. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.

SUDDETH, Justin Daniel. First-degree burglary; assault with dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.

TERRONEZ, Jobe. Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; reckless driving (two counts); driving under the influence; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lack of jurisdiction.

VANNATTA, Hunter Aires. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance w/o prescription; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. No complaining witness.

Sentencing

SMITH, Thomas Paul. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Seven years suspended. Fined $1,000.

