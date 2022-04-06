Gavel

Protective orders

Michael J. Jefferson II vs. Michelle Nicole Anderson, April 28.

Patricia A. Rouse vs. Ebony Laniece Green-Maxwell, April 28.

Civil suits

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, et al. vs. Rhonda J. Cooper, et al., foreclosure.

CSMC-2019-RPL11 Trust vs. Micheal Lee, et al., quiet title.

Sentencings

BRYANT, Shannon Todd. Second-degree burglary; larceny of an automobile; possession of stolen vehicle. Two concurrent 15-year sentences in prison with all but first seven years suspended and one four-year concurrent sentence. Fined $500.

LAYMON, Blake Austin. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer; obstructing officer. One five-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.

DUI arrests

CRAGG Jr., Robert. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.

EDWARDS, Clarence Anthony. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; alteration of prescription or unlawful dispensing of drugs; no valid driver's license; defective vehicle. City arrest.

KNIGHT Jr., Charles Rollin. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

