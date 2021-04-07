Muskogee County District Court 04.07.21

Civil suit
In re: Shawn L. Brown, application for title.
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Jamie Diehl, $319, May 7.
• Starla D. Phillips, $504, May 7.
• Kelly Catron, $611, May 7.
• Christopher Robbins, $265, May 7.
• Kimberly Sue Alexander, $1,669, May 7.
MASTER Finance vs.:
• Brad Carter, $1,010, May 7.
• Amanda McKay, $258, May 7.
Bijue He vs. Nathaniel Bellah, $5,500, April 21.
Mid Continent Construction, LLP vs.:
• Genia Dallis, et al., $700, April 21.
• Nate Ballard, et al., $1,100, April 21.
