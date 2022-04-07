Marriage licenses
Jackie Lynn Russell Jr., 65, of Skiatook, and Cheryl Rae Bunch, 60, of Muskogee.
Joseph Nathaniel Wallace, 22, of Muskogee, and Bobby Joe Olivia Richardson, 21, of Tahlequah.
Duncan Lee Rae, 26, and Megan Marie Tucker, 19, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Sonya King vs. David King, incompatibility.
Tammy Jean Rowe vs. Kevin Lee Rowe, incompatibility.
Protective order
Logan Miles Grady, et al. vs. Lester Burns, et al., April 28.
Civil suits
In re: Jimmy McNutt, lost title.
In re: Jerry L. Alexander II, lost title.
In re: Jerry Smith, lost title.
In re: Aaron H. Stephens, lost title.
In re: David True Love, lost title.
In re: SB Exotic Auto Sales, LLC, lost title.
In re: Brenda Swaidner, lost title.
In re: Larry Brown, et al., lost title.
In re: Billy E. May Jr., lost title.
In re: Randall Harp, lost titles.
In re: Dave Watson, lost titles.
In re: Derek Pfeifer, lost title.
In re: Anthony Price, lost title.
In re: Jimmy D. Bynum, lost title.
In re: Steves Paint & Body, lost title.
In re: Tommy Bryant, lost titles.
In re: Christopher Davis, lost title.
Tommy Hart vs. Michael Kirby, petition for judgment, undetermined amount.
Initial appearances
ARNETT, Billy Boyd. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use; speeding in excess of lawful limit. Bond same. Sounding docket April 21.
CAMPBELL, David Washington. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Held without bond. Sounding docket April 14.
EDWARDS, Clarence Anthony. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions; Bond same. Sounding docket April 21.
KNIGHT Jr., Charles Rollin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 17.
PENDLEY, Kyle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket May 17.
PICKARD II, Timothy Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket May 17.
VANG, Toua. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession firearm during commission of felony. Bond same. Sounding docket April 21.
WALKER, Austin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket May 17.
Acceleration
SANDERS, Randi Jean. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (five counts); public intoxication; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription. Bond $2,000. Hearing April 22.
