Muskogee County District Court 04.07.23

Dismissals
JARRETT, Jeremiah Winzel. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Failure of prosecuting witness to appear.
JOHNSON, Zepheniah Isreal. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery against pregnant woman. Failure of prosecuting witness to appear.
Sentencings
HARRISON, Braliza Leon. Possession of controlled dangerous susbstance with intent to distribute. Seven years suspended.
HUTCHINSON Jr., Wendell Irvin. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; assault with intent to commit a felony. Two 10-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
KOVACS, Tammy Lynn. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Six months suspended.
McKEE, Patty. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Four years in prison with all but first 30 days suspended. Fined $500.
POTTS, Chad Thomas. Failure to register with Sex Offender Act.15 years in prison with credit for time served. Fined $500.
SALLEY, Jason Jerome. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One four-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
ANDERSON, Daniel Erick. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. OHP arrest.
HUGHART, Donald. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; domestic abuse with prior pattern of physical abuse. City arrest.
ROLLERSON, Jonathan Calvert. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; speeding; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
