Protective order

Cali D. Taff vs. Johnathan Z. Taff, April 23.

Civil suits

U.S. Bank National Associate vs. Estelle Nutt, et. al., foreclosure.

Equity Insurance Company vs. Stanley Louis Milligan, petition for judgment, $3,034.86.

Revocation

GUEVARA, III, Cruz. Domestic abuse, assault and battery; domestic abuse, assault and battery, second and subsequent. Hearing April 13. Bond $2,000.

DUI

BLACKMON, Douglas. Operating (driving under the influence or actual physical control) under the influence of alcohol. City arrest. Bond $2,000.

