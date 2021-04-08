Muskogee County District Court 04.08.21

Marriage license
Williams Robert Richardson, 68, and Susan Therese Wallace, 65, both of Eufaula.
Initial appearances
BEARD, Jesse Ross. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket April 20.
BUTLER, Azucena Hernandez. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid driver's license; transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $3,179.80. Disposition docket April 27.
JACKSON, Desmond Terrell. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping. Bond same. Preliminary hearing April 16.
RISENHOOVER, Troy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket April 20.
STILLWELL, Joey Ray Sr. Assault with a dangerous weapon; Malicious injury to property. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket April 15.
WHITE, Joe Bill aka McBRIDE, Joe Bill. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding. Bond same. Disposition docket April 20.
Dismissal
WASHINGTON, Sydnie Lynn. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. To be re-filed in tribal court.
Revocations
JACKSON, Desmond Terrell. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $1,500. Hearing April 16.
STILLWELL, Joey Ray Sr. Threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 15.
DUI arrests
DEAN, Brandy Nicole. Aggravated driving under the influence; child endangerment. City arrest.
PARKS, Taylor Janette. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. Warner arrest.
