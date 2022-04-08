Marriage licenses
Clifton Clark Carson, 41, and Angela Dawn Wood, 40, both of Muskogee.
Melvin Earl Boozer, 63, of Taft, and Margaret Anne Fulbright, 72, of Oklahoma City.
Gary Mart Kissee, 52, and Renita Crystal Wilkes, 48, both of Holdenville.
Nicholas Kile Stephens, 36, and Sarah Ruth Huckleberry, 37, both of Oktaha.
Jesse Darrell Gritts, 40, and Kimberly Maxine Clark, 46, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Toni K. Williams vs. Michael K. Williams, incompatibility.
Civil suit
In re: Ondraye LaRue Swanegan III, petition for name change.
Initial appearances
GLADDEN, Anthony Shane. Second-degree burglary. Held without bond. Sounding docket April 21.
LEMMINGS, Dylan Thain. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Sounding docket April 21.
TICAS, Katlyn Renea. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled substance; driving without a valid driver's license; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket April 22.
Dismissals
LONDON, Bradley Alan Dean. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
BROOKS, Terry. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Two concurrent three-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
RIGGS, Derrick. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked (two counts). Two five-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $700.
DUI arrests
GRAYSON, Corey Wayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol; defective vehicle; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; transporting open container - beer. County arrest.
SIMMS, Melissa Jean. Aggravated driving under the influence; resisting executive officer; failure to carry security verification; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. Warner arrest.
WEBB, Scott Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
