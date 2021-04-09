Muskogee County District Court 04.09.10

Marriage licenses
Scott Micheal Scenter, 42, and Kristin Nicole Keele, 36, both of Tahlequah.
Daniel Ray Lawson, 27, and Sherry Marie Webster, 36, both of Warner.
Michael James Justice, 49, and Sarah Elvielee Byrum, 46, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Master Finance vs.:
• Julie Keplinger, $365, May 7.
• Betty Smith, $109, May 7.
• Steffanie Emarthle, $429, May 7.
Initial appearances
DEAN, Brandy Nicole. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Bond same. Preliminary hearing April 19.
WHORTON, Joey Leon. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, or in the alternative, domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket April 23.
WILSON, Timothy Alan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket April 20.
Dismissals
DANIELS, Teresa Lynn. Uttering a forged instrument. At request of complaining witness.
JOHNSON, Damien Marshone. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Best interest of justice.
McCARTER, Cathy Ann. Uttering a forged instrument. No complaining witness.
PIERCE, Rusty Lynn. Stalking in violation of court order; first-degree burglary; protective order violation. Lack of jurisdiction.
SZABO, Szabolcs Ferenc. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. At request of complaining witness.
Sentencings
BOSS III, Thomas Franklin. Domestic abuse - assault and battery reduced from domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. One year suspended. Fined $500.
BRUCKER, Aaron Preston. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Three years suspended. Fined $1,000.
WILLIAMS, Denise Roshalle. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. 10 years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
BEARD, Jesse Ross. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
BROOKS, Terry Lynn. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; dog at large; noisy animal. City arrest.
JAMESON, Justin Duane. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; expired license plate. City arrest.
WILCOX, Tiffany M. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WILSON, Timothy Alan. Driving while under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
