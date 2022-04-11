Divorce decree
Yessica Zarate Lopez vs. Emmanuel Lopez Aguirre, incompatibility.
Protective order
John W. Derrick, et al. vs. Steven Alexander Sharp, May 5.
Initial appearances
CLARK, Deandre Dewayne. Possession of firearm after conviction of during probation. Bond same. Sounding docket April 25.
GRAYSON, Corey Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 18.
LEE, Darius. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket April 25.
SIMMS, Melissa Jean. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Sounding April 25.
Acceleration
LONDON, Bradley A. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; threaten to perform act of violence; assault and battery. Bond $1,000. Hearing April 20.
Revocations
DEAVER, Roy Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 18.
GRAYSON, Corey Wayne. Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses; Second-degree burglary — AFCF. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 18.
DUI arrests
COFFEY, Roger Dale. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; resisting executive officer; possession of paraphernalia; failure to keep right. County arrest.
DEAVER, Roy Allen. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Other than listed agency.
GARCIA, Jose Ricardo. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to keep right. County arrest.
HUDSON, Robert Vincent. Aggravated driving under the influence - having blood or breath alcohol content of 0.15. City arrest.
LOGAN, Brian Lamar. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (two counts); transporting open container of beer; public intoxication. County arrest.
MANES, Terry Lee. Driving under the influence of alcohol; traffic. Fort Gibson arrest.
SINOR, Ray Dean. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
