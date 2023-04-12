Muskogee County District Court 04.11.23

Initial appearances
MANNON, Tracy Ann. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket April 25.
ROLLERSON, Jonathan Calvert aka ROLLERSON, Johnathan C. aka ROLLERSON, Johathan aka ROLLERSON, Jonanthan Calvert. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving without a valid driver's license; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Preliminary hearing April 17.
Dismissal
WILLIAMS, Brent Wesley. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocations
ROBINETT, Michael Dwayne. Second-degree burglary; possession of stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing April 17.
ROLLERSON, Jonathan Calvert aka ROLLERSON, Johnathan C. aka ROLLERSON, Johathan aka ROLLERSON, Jonanthan Calvert. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; transporting open container if intoxicating beverage. Released on own recognizance. Hearing April 17.
Sentencing
LINDSAY, Adam Wayne. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. One year stayed pending successful completion of drug court program.
DUI arrests
COLBERT, Taylor Silvanta. Driving under the influence. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.