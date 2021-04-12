Muskogee County District Court 04.12.21

Small claims
Urentit, LLC vs. Dalenna Dobbs, et al., $1,800, April 26.
Initial appearances
JAMESON, Justin Duane. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket April 26.
ROWELL, Denise Joy. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket April 26.
STANFORD, Bryant Jawan aka BRYANT, Jawan Strong aka JOHNSON, Brian T. aka STRONG, Dejuan aka STANDFORD, Bryant aka STRONG, Brian aka STRONG, Bryant aka STRONG, Eric Dejuan. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $2,500. Prliminary hearing April 19.
WILCOX, Tiffany M. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket April 27.
Dismissal
REYNA, Dawn Maricruz. Child abuse by injury. Defendant in compliance with probation.
Revocations
STANFORD, Bryant Jawan aka BRYANT, Jawan Strong aka JOHNSON, Brian T aka STRONG, Dejuan aka STANDFORD, Bryant aka STRONG, Brian aka STRONG, Bryant aka STRONG, Eric Dejuan. Conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses. Bond $5,000. Hearing April 19.
TIGER, Jodie Lynn aka FIELDS, Jodie aka McCLELLAN, Jodie. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,500. Hearing April 19.
DUI arrests
GILLILAND, Mark Andrew. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic (single, double and triple lane roads). Fort Gibson arrest.
REMER, Roxanne Elizabeth. Driving while impaired. City arrest.
SKAGGS, Maranda. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
STEPHENS, Judeana Norann. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
