Marriage licenses
Matthew Scott Bargsten, 26, and Danae Michelle Goad, 24, both of Muskogee.
Kelsea Diane Wiedel, 22, and Savannah Mae Belcher, 25, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Frances Marie Cooper vs. Johnny Gordon Cooper, incompatibility.
Protective order
Wade Garrett Jackson, et al. vs. Lindsey Suzanne Mayes, May 5.
Civil suits
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs.:
• Rosemarie Pratt, petition for judgment, $12,933.10.
• Amber Ballard, petition for judgment, $6,507.01.
• Zachary Rogers, petition for judgment, $4,831.86.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Mickey Salsman, petition for judgment, $801.83.
Small claims
Three Oaks Properties, LLC vs. Amanda Parks, $207, May 4.
Initial appearances
DYKES, David Allen. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 26.
ESSELMAN, Nola. Child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket April 26.
HUDSON, Robert Vincent. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket May 24.
ORMAN, Georgia Rose. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket April 26.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. First-degree burglary; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; resisting an officer. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket April 26.
Revocation
LEE, Charles Barry. Protective order violation; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $1,000. Hearing April 21.
Acceleration
LOWRIMORE, Mikah Tao. Second-degree burglary; unauthorized use of vehicle; larceny from the house; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $3,000. Hearing April 27.
Sentencings
GRECO, Derrick Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Three years in prison.
GREELING, Zackory. Failure to register as sex offender. 20 years in prison with all except first four years suspended.
HAYWOOD Jr., John L aka 7. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); obstructing officer. Four eight-year sentences in prison.
WELLS, Tracey Kyle. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.